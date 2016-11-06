Lisa Gutkin
Lisa Gutkin is the Grammy Award-winning violinist, singer and songwriter of The Klezmatics. She played in Sting’s The Last Ship, had a cameo appearance in “Sex and the City,” and is a MacDowell Fellow. Lisa appears on hundreds of recordings including From Here On In, a CD of her original songs produced by John Lissauer, and Play Klezmer Fiddle!, an instructional DVD. She has co-authored songs with Woody Guthrie, Anne Sexton, and Maggie Dubris, and composed for symphony orchestra, dance, and film. Currently she is Co-Music Director, and Co-Composer for the Broadway show "Indecent (play)" which has been nominated for 3 Tony Awards including Best Play and Best Direction.
