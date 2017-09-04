Leonid GorokhovBorn 1967
Leonid Gorokhov
1967
Leonid Gorokhov Biography (Wikipedia)
The Russian cellist Leonid Gorokhov (born 1967 in Saint Petersburg) studied at the St. Petersburg Conservatoire with Anatoli Nikitin and took part in masterclasses with Daniil Shafran. Winner of Concertino Praga (First Prize) and Paris Chamber Music Competition (Premier Grand Prix), Leonid Gorokhov is the only Russian cellist to be awarded the Grand Prix and the First Prize of the Geneva Concours (1986). In 1995 the European Association for Encouragement of the Arts awarded the Cultural Achievement Prize to Leonid Gorokhov for exceptional talent and outstanding artistic accomplishment.
Leonid Gorokhov Tracks
Pezzo capriccioso
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Piano Quintet in A major (D.667) "Trout"
Franz Schubert
Variations on a theme by Rossini for cello and piano [1942]
Bohuslav Martinu
Performer
Waltz, Op. 41 No. 2
Colin Stone
By the Fountain, Op 20 No 2
Davydov, Leonid Gorokhov & Colin Stone
Performer
