George William Meyer a.k.a. Geo. W. Meyer (January 1, 1884, Boston, Massachusetts – August 28, 1959, New York City) was an American Tin Pan Alley songwriter.

Meyer wrote the music for the song "For Me and My Gal" and many others. He had a publishing company Geo. W. Meyer Co. located at the Exchange Bldg, 143 West 45th Street, New York City, where he published his songs and the songs of other songwriters as well.