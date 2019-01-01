George W. MeyerTin Pan Alley songwriter. Born 1 January 1884. Died 28 August 1959
George W. Meyer
1884-01-01
George W. Meyer Biography (Wikipedia)
George William Meyer a.k.a. Geo. W. Meyer (January 1, 1884, Boston, Massachusetts – August 28, 1959, New York City) was an American Tin Pan Alley songwriter.
Meyer wrote the music for the song "For Me and My Gal" and many others. He had a publishing company Geo. W. Meyer Co. located at the Exchange Bldg, 143 West 45th Street, New York City, where he published his songs and the songs of other songwriters as well.
