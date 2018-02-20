Shola Ama
1979-03-08
Shola Ama Biography (Wikipedia)
Shola Ama (born 8 March 1979) is an English R&B singer from London, who scored her biggest hits with a cover of Turley Richards' "You Might Need Somebody" (1997) and "Still Believe" (1999) which was one of the first production by the Norwegian producing team Stargate.
Shola Ama Performances & Interviews
Shola Ama chats to CJ Beatz
Shola Ama Tracks
You Might Need Somebody
Shola Ama
You Might Need Somebody
You Might Need Somebody
Imagine (Club Asylum Remix)
Shola Ama
Imagine (Club Asylum Remix)
Imagine (Club Asylum Remix)
You're The One I Love
Shola Ama
You're The One I Love
You're The One I Love
So Contagious (feat. D Double E & Shola Ama)
Terror Danjah
So Contagious (feat. D Double E & Shola Ama)
So Contagious (feat. D Double E & Shola Ama)
Imagine vs. Work Out (Xtreme Mashup)
Shola Ama
Imagine vs. Work Out (Xtreme Mashup)
Imagine
Shola Ama
Imagine
Imagine
Much Love
Shola Ama
Much Love
Much Love
