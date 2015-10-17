Boogat is a Canadian-Mexican musician from Montreal, Quebec, whose style blends hip hop with Latin music styles such as cumbia and reggaeton. He won the Juno Award for World Music Album of the Year for his album Neo-Reconquista at the Juno Awards of 2016 and the ADISQ Awards of 2016.

Of Paraguayan and Mexican descent, he was born in Quebec City to immigrant parents and raised in the Beauport borough of the city, then moved to Montreal in 2001 where his career took off.

Performing initially in French, Boogat switched to Spanish after playing with the Latin music group Roberto Lopez Project and Electro producer Poirier. He released his first full-length Spanish album El Dorado Sunset in 2013. The album won two Prix Félix for Best World Music Album and Producer of the Year at ADISQ 2013.

Neo-Reconquista, which includes collaborations with La Yegros, Sonido Pesado and Pierre Kwenders, was released in 2015. Exclaim! gave the album an 8/10, noting that Boogat has "long moved past being known simply as a "Spanish-language rapper from Quebec" and who has committed to a more textured artistic evolution and genre-agnostic growth".