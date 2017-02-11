Tabitha Benjamin, known by her stage name Detour City, is a London-based singer and songwriter.

Tabitha began her career as a folk musician, but has eventually become more involved in the world of electronica. Her vocals have been utilised in songs by various artists, including Breakage, Dimension, and in a remix for Bastille's "Overjoyed". She has also toured with the likes of Ed Sheeran (whom at the time was undiscovered).

Detour City is best known for her collaboration with British electronic music producer Wilkinson, who has featured her in the single "Too Close" from his album Lazers Not Included. In the album, they have also collaborated in the song "Let Me Be Free".

Currently, Benjamin is working on recording her debut extended play with writer and producer Dave Etherington. Her debut single "Merlin (Everybody Knows)" was premiered on 1 July 2014 through UKF Music's Drum and Bass channel. Wonderland Magazine premiered the music video for the track four weeks later. The video, directed by Jamie Delaney, was published to YouTube through Detour City's Vevo channel on 28 July 2014. The single will be released on 21 September through Polydor Records.