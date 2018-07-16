Night RiotsFormed 2011
Night Riots
2011
Night Riots Biography
Night Riots (sometimes stylized as NIGHT RIOTS) is an American alternative rock band from San Luis Obispo, California. Formed in 2010, the band consists of Travis Hawley (lead vocals), Nick Fotinakes (guitar), Matt DePauw (guitar), Mikel van Kranenburg (bass), and Rico Rodriguez (drums).
Night Riots Tracks
All For You
Night Riots
All For You
All For You
Last played on
Nothing Personal
Night Riots
Nothing Personal
