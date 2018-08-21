Nosaj ThingBorn 27 January 1985
Nosaj Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p055ycsv.jpg
1985-01-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b476bc5e-19ca-4e5a-82c8-1a068d601a7d
Nosaj Thing Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Chung (born January 27, 1985), better known as Nosaj Thing, is an American record producer based in Los Angeles, California. He is of Korean descent. He has produced tracks for Busdriver, Nocando, Flash Bang Grenada, Kendrick Lamar, and Chance the Rapper.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nosaj Thing Tracks
Bach
Nosaj Thing
Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
Bach
Last played on
U G
Nosaj Thing
U G
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cc7vl.jpglink
U G
Last played on
U G (Les Sins mix)
Nosaj Thing
U G (Les Sins mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
U G (Les Sins mix)
Last played on
Heaven Can Wait (Nosaj Thing remix)
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Heaven Can Wait (Nosaj Thing remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw61.jpglink
Heaven Can Wait (Nosaj Thing remix)
Last played on
Nowhere
Nosaj Thing
Nowhere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
Nowhere
Last played on
TM
Nosaj Thing
TM
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
TM
Last played on
Sister
Nosaj Thing
Sister
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
Sister
Last played on
Way We Were (feat. Zuri Marley)
Nosaj Thing
Way We Were (feat. Zuri Marley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
Way We Were (feat. Zuri Marley)
Last played on
Get Like
Nosaj Thing
Get Like
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
Get Like
Last played on
All Points Back To U (feat. Steve Spacek)
Nosaj Thing
All Points Back To U (feat. Steve Spacek)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
All Points Back To U (feat. Steve Spacek)
Last played on
All Points Back To U
Nosaj Thing
All Points Back To U
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
All Points Back To U
Last played on
Phase III
Nosaj Thing
Phase III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
Phase III
Last played on
N R 2
Nosaj Thing
N R 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
N R 2
Last played on
Rock On (Nosaj Thing Remix)
Adam Freeland
Rock On (Nosaj Thing Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyf7.jpglink
Rock On (Nosaj Thing Remix)
Last played on
Fog (Jamie XX Remix)
Nosaj Thing
Fog (Jamie XX Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
Fog (Jamie XX Remix)
Last played on
NR3
Nosaj Thing
NR3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
NR3
Last played on
NR1
Nosaj Thing
NR1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
NR1
Last played on
NR4
Nosaj Thing
NR4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
NR4
Last played on
Cold Stares (feat. Chance The Rapper)
Nosaj Thing
Cold Stares (feat. Chance The Rapper)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055ycsx.jpglink
