Born 17 July 1987
Teeflii
1987-07-17
Teeflii Biography
Christian Jones (born July 17, 1987), better known by his stage name TeeFLii, is an American singer, songwriter, and Record producer from South Central, Los Angeles, California. He is currently signed to E1 Music. He is best known for his debut commercial single "24 Hours", which was premiered in March 2014, and features 2 Chainz. His debut studio album Starr was released February 3, 2015 by Epic Records.
Tracks
Do It To Ya (feat. Teeflii)
YG
24 Hours (feat. 2 Chainz)
Teeflii
24 Hours (Midas Hutch Remix)
Teeflii
This D
Teeflii
