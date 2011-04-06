Tim HawesBorn 30 April 1965
Tim Hawes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4740d56-ff3f-4ed0-969e-1ac961469fb4
Tim Hawes Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Hawes (born 30 April 1965) is an English born songwriter, record producer and music publisher who has achieved in excess of ten million record sales including five number one singles. He is also a recipient of the prestigious Ivor Novello award for songwriting. Hawes is known for his work with the Spice Girls, Five, Hear'Say, Sugababes, Mutya Buena, Monrose, Aaron Carter, No Angels, Cinema Bizarre, Aggro Santos, Jimmy Blue and Stefanie Heinzmann.
Hawes is currently CEO / partner of Zebra1.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tim Hawes Tracks
Sort by
What A Wonderful World
Tim Hawes
What A Wonderful World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What A Wonderful World
Last played on
Beautiful Mother Earth
Tim Hawes
Beautiful Mother Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful Mother Earth
Last played on
Adagio from Concerto in D major
Tim Hawes
Adagio from Concerto in D major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adagio from Concerto in D major
Last played on
Back to artist