Bojana Stamenov (Serbian Cyrillic: Бојана Стаменов; born 24 June 1986) is a Serbian singer and musician best known for performing soul, jazz and R&B music, who represented Serbia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "Beauty Never Lies". She also participates in performances for children in the Boško Buha Theatre in Belgrade. Stamenov had her first concert on 13 June, in Sava Centar in Belgrade, while working on her debut album. The singer has announced that all the records will be in English.