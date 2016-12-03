Candy CandidoBorn 25 December 1913. Died 19 May 1999
Candy Candido
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1913-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b46f4fab-6231-4b56-8338-cc0790c8f7a3
Candy Candido Biography (Wikipedia)
Candy Candido (December 25, 1913 – May 19, 1999) was an American radio performer, bass player, vocalist and animation voice actor, best remembered for his famous line, "I'm feeling mighty low."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Candy Candido Tracks
Sort by
Peter Pan (1953) - What Made The Red Man Red?
Sammy Fain
Peter Pan (1953) - What Made The Red Man Red?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peter Pan (1953) - What Made The Red Man Red?
Last played on
Back to artist