Neal E. BoydBorn 18 November 1975. Died 10 June 2018
Neal E. Boyd
1975-11-18
Neal E. Boyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Neal Evans Boyd (November 18, 1975 – June 10, 2018) was an American pop opera singer. He was best known as being the winner of the third season of America's Got Talent.
