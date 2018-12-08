Simon Lynge (born 22 January 1980) is a singer-songwriter who was raised in Greenland.

Lynge is the first solo musical artist from Greenland to have an album released across the United Kingdom, and the first Greenlander to play the UK's Glastonbury Festival. Lynge has performed extensively across Europe and the United States, and he accompanied Emmylou Harris as support act on the American singer's 2011 tour of Europe.

Lynge's 2010 debut album, The Future, described by Rolling Stone magazine as "one of the most memorable and melodic debut albums of recent years", reached the top of the Amazon.com UK Rock Charts in the week of its release. Lynge's music has variously been compared by writers to that of Paul Simon, James Taylor, The Beach Boys and The Beatles. Since 2008, Lynge has lived in Jefferson County, Washington.