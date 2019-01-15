Daniel CaesarCanadian R&B and soul singer-songwriter. Born 5 April 1995
Daniel Caesar
1995-04-05
Daniel Caesar Biography (Wikipedia)
Ashton Simmonds (born April 5, 1995), better known by his stage name Daniel Caesar, is a Canadian singer and songwriter. After independently building a following through the release of two critically acclaimed EPs Praise Break (2014) and Pilgrim's Paradise (2015), Caesar released his debut album Freudian in August 2017, which also garnered widespread critical acclaim.
Daniel Caesar Tracks
