George Baker Selection Dutch rock band from Hoorn, Holland. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1989
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0383thn.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b46d30ff-f8ee-467e-8650-c58b6b47053a
George Baker Selection Biography (Wikipedia)
George Baker Selection was a rock band from Hoorn, the Netherlands.
George Baker Selection Tracks
Little Green Bag
Little Green Bag (Reservoir Dogs)
Una Paloma Blanca
Sing A Song Of Love
