Mika SinghBorn 10 June 1977
Mika Singh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7lc.jpg
1977-06-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b46ce29c-6c93-4619-8f08-0c23a8bacf0d
Mika Singh Biography (Wikipedia)
Mika Singh is a Bollywood playback singer and live performer. Amongst a wide catalogue of songs, the prominent ones are "Bas Ek King" (Singh Is Kinng), "Mauja Hi Mauja" (Jab We Met), "Ibn-e-Batuta" (Ishqiya), and "Dhanno" (Housefull). Mika began his career at an early age and has released several solo albums. He also acted on various reality shows, becoming a modest star in the country. Mika Singh is younger brother of Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mika Singh Performances & Interviews
Mika Singh Tracks
Sort by
Aankh Marey
Neha Kakkar
Aankh Marey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06w8zvm.jpglink
Aankh Marey
Last played on
Piya More
Mika Singh
Piya More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lc.jpglink
Piya More
Last played on
440 Volt
Mika Singh
440 Volt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lc.jpglink
Desi Beat
Mika Singh
Desi Beat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lc.jpglink
Desi Beat
Last played on
Aankh Marey - DJ Dalal Refix
Neha Kakkar
Aankh Marey - DJ Dalal Refix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj45c.jpglink
Aankh Marey - DJ Dalal Refix
Last played on
Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai
Mika Singh
Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lc.jpglink
Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai
Last played on
Boat Ma Kukdookoo
Mika Singh
Boat Ma Kukdookoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lc.jpglink
Boat Ma Kukdookoo
Last played on
Hard Hard (Batti Gul Meter Chalu)
Mika Singh
Hard Hard (Batti Gul Meter Chalu)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06jxlcm.jpglink
Hard Hard (Batti Gul Meter Chalu)
Last played on
Sajh Dhaj Ke
Mika Singh
Sajh Dhaj Ke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lc.jpglink
Sajh Dhaj Ke
Last played on
Subha Hone Na De
Mika Singh
Subha Hone Na De
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwjf7.jpglink
Subha Hone Na De
Last played on
Whats up
Mika Singh
Whats up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lc.jpglink
Whats up
Last played on
Mika Singh Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Lily Allen plays the Honesty Game!
-
Lily Allen - No Shame
-
Gary Barlow performs Back for Good
-
Take That - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017 Highlights
-
'I'm Gary and I'm from Cheshire' - it's Take That for Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017!
-
Take That's first hit was in 1992... but do the boys still get nervous performing live?
-
Which member of Take That is keeping chocolate in their 2017 tour diet?
-
Take That perform 'The Flood'
-
Robbie Williams - BBC Music Awards 2016
-
Ask Robbie Williams: In Conversation
Back to artist