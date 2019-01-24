Mika Singh is a Bollywood playback singer and live performer. Amongst a wide catalogue of songs, the prominent ones are "Bas Ek King" (Singh Is Kinng), "Mauja Hi Mauja" (Jab We Met), "Ibn-e-Batuta" (Ishqiya), and "Dhanno" (Housefull). Mika began his career at an early age and has released several solo albums. He also acted on various reality shows, becoming a modest star in the country. Mika Singh is younger brother of Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi.