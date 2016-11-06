Poor Righteous TeachersFormed 1989
Poor Righteous Teachers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b46cb508-b3be-4f6d-beac-a168127444b1
Poor Righteous Teachers Biography (Wikipedia)
Poor Righteous Teachers was a hip hop group from Trenton, New Jersey, founded in 1989. Often referred to as PRT by its fans, Poor Righteous Teachers is known as a pro-Black conscious hip hop group, with musical content inspired by the teachings of the Nation of Gods and Earths. Wise Intelligent, as the lead MC, is the most visible and well known member of the group. Culture Freedom provides backing vocals and production, and Father Shaheed serves as a DJ and producer. About.com ranked the group's lead MC, Wise Intelligent, #5 on its list of the 10 Most Underrated Rappers, calling him "one of the most creative MCs of our time."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Poor Righteous Teachers Tracks
Sort by
Word Iz Life
Poor Righteous Teachers
Word Iz Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Word Iz Life
Last played on
Rock Dis Funky Joint
Poor Righteous Teachers
Rock Dis Funky Joint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Dis Funky Joint
Last played on
Shakiyla
Poor Righteous Teachers
Shakiyla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shakiyla
Last played on
Poor Righteous Teachers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist