Poor Righteous Teachers was a hip hop group from Trenton, New Jersey, founded in 1989. Often referred to as PRT by its fans, Poor Righteous Teachers is known as a pro-Black conscious hip hop group, with musical content inspired by the teachings of the Nation of Gods and Earths. Wise Intelligent, as the lead MC, is the most visible and well known member of the group. Culture Freedom provides backing vocals and production, and Father Shaheed serves as a DJ and producer. About.com ranked the group's lead MC, Wise Intelligent, #5 on its list of the 10 Most Underrated Rappers, calling him "one of the most creative MCs of our time."