Andrew Hozier-Byrne (born 17 March 1990), known professionally by the mononym Hozier, is an Irish musician, singer and songwriter from County Wicklow. In 2013, he released his debut EP, featuring the hit single "Take Me to Church". His eponymous debut studio album released in 2014, went number one in Ireland and scored top ten positions on global charts. It has attained a 6× Platinum accreditation from Ireland, indicating sales of over 90,000 copies. Hozier released his fourth EP in 2018 entitled Nina Cried Power, featuring the title track as a single.