Hozier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01rts6b.jpg
1990-03-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4691384-50c3-4afd-9988-51d3ec5db65d
Hozier Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Hozier-Byrne (born 17 March 1990), known professionally by the mononym Hozier, is an Irish musician, singer and songwriter from County Wicklow. In 2013, he released his debut EP, featuring the hit single "Take Me to Church". His eponymous debut studio album released in 2014, went number one in Ireland and scored top ten positions on global charts. It has attained a 6× Platinum accreditation from Ireland, indicating sales of over 90,000 copies. Hozier released his fourth EP in 2018 entitled Nina Cried Power, featuring the title track as a single.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hozier Performances & Interviews
- Hozier In Conversation With Gerry Kellyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03940dj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03940dj.jpg2015-11-28T15:59:00.000ZAndrew Hozier-Byrne tells Gerry about what has been a very successful yearhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p039hw0w
Hozier In Conversation With Gerry Kelly
Hozier Tracks
Sorry Not Sorry (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 8th Nov 2018)
Hozier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rts6b.jpglink
Almost (Sweet Music)
Hozier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rts6b.jpglink
Almost (Sweet Music)
Take Me To Church
Hozier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q7j8n.jpglink
Take Me To Church
Movement
Hozier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rts6b.jpglink
Movement
Someone New
Hozier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n9wz6.jpglink
Someone New
Nina Cried Power (feat. Mavis Staples)
Hozier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rts6b.jpglink
Nina Cried Power (feat. Mavis Staples)
From Eden
Hozier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033864h.jpglink
From Eden
Nina Cried Power
Hozier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rts6b.jpglink
Nina Cried Power
Nina Cried Power
Paul Clarvis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rts6b.jpglink
Nina Cried Power
Better Love
Hozier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041gsnw.jpglink
Better Love
God Rest Ye merry Gentlemen (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 8th Dec 2015)
Hozier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rts6b.jpglink
Nina Cries Power (feat. Mavis Staples)
Hozier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06m6rcv.jpglink
Nina Cries Power (feat. Mavis Staples)
Whole Lotta Love
Hozier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rts6b.jpglink
Whole Lotta Love
Upcoming Events
27
Jun
2019
Hozier
Ormeau Park, Belfast, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Awards: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5rwhn
Genting Arena, Birmingham
2015-12-10T20:54:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03bh13x.jpg
10
Dec
2015
BBC Music Awards: 2015
Genting Arena, Birmingham
T in the Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8phn3/acts/agvmzc
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-10T20:54:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02qsjw3.jpg
10
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/a8wp8g
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-28T20:54:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vtjl8.jpg
28
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewh8q9/acts/azqhj5
Earlham Park, Norwich
2015-05-23T20:54:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02s2j91.jpg
23
May
2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
Live Lounge: Hozier
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehvc8g
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-01-30T20:54:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01rts6b.jpg
30
Jan
2015
Live Lounge: Hozier
BBC Broadcasting House
