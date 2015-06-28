Roger DeanDesigner. Born 31 August 1944
Roger Dean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-08-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4688936-9f2a-4adb-93c4-1b7bbb924af1
Roger Dean Biography (Wikipedia)
William Roger Dean (born 31 August 1944), known as Roger Dean, is an English artist, designer, and publisher. He is best known for his work on posters and album covers for musicians, which he began painting in the late 1960s. The artists for whom he did the most art are English rock bands Yes and Asia.
The covers often feature exotic fantasy landscapes. His work has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roger Dean Tracks
Sort by
I Walk the Line
Roger Dean
I Walk the Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Walk the Line
Last played on
Back to artist