Lazar BermanBorn 26 February 1930. Died 6 February 2005
Lazar Berman
1930-02-26
Lazar Berman Biography (Wikipedia)
Lazar Naumovich Berman (Russian: Ла́зарь Нау́мович Бе́рман, Lazarʹ Naumovič Berman; February 26, 1930 – February 6, 2005) was a Soviet Russian classical pianist, Honoured Artist of the RSFSR (1988). He was hailed for a huge, thunderous technique that made him a thrilling interpreter of Liszt and Rachmaninoff and a late representative of the grand school of Russian Romantic pianism. Emil Gilels described him as a "phenomenon of the musical world".
Lazar Berman Tracks
Années de Pèlerinage - Première Année: 2. Au lac de Wallenstadt
Franz Liszt
Années de Pèlerinage - Première Année: 2. Au lac de Wallenstadt
Années de Pèlerinage - Première Année: 2. Au lac de Wallenstadt
The Fountains of the Villa d'Este
Franz Liszt
The Fountains of the Villa d'Este
The Fountains of the Villa d'Este
Gondoliera (2eme annee de Pelerinage)
Franz Liszt
Gondoliera (2eme annee de Pelerinage)
Gondoliera (2eme annee de Pelerinage)
Annees de pelerinage: Les Jeux d'eaux a la Villa d'Este
Franz Liszt
Annees de pelerinage: Les Jeux d'eaux a la Villa d'Este
Annees de pelerinage: Les Jeux d'eaux a la Villa d'Este
Au bord d'une source (Années de pèlerinage I)
Franz Liszt
Au bord d'une source (Années de pèlerinage I)
Au bord d'une source (Années de pèlerinage I)
Les Cloches de Geneve (feat. Lazar Berman)
Franz Liszt
Les Cloches de Geneve (feat. Lazar Berman)
Les Cloches de Geneve (feat. Lazar Berman)
Sonata in B minor, Op 40 NO 2
Lazar Berman, piano
Sonata in B minor, Op 40 NO 2
Sonata in B minor, Op 40 NO 2
Tarantella (Années de pèlerinage II: Venezia e Napoli)
Franz Liszt
Tarantella (Années de pèlerinage II: Venezia e Napoli)
Tarantella (Années de pèlerinage II: Venezia e Napoli)
Tarantella (Venezia e Napoli)
Franz Liszt
Tarantella (Venezia e Napoli)
Tarantella (Venezia e Napoli)
Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op. 42
Sergei Rachmaninov
Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op. 42
Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op. 42
Annees de pelerinage - 1er annee, Suisse S.160
Franz Liszt
Annees de pelerinage - 1er annee, Suisse S.160
Annees de pelerinage - 1er annee, Suisse S.160
Le mal du pays from Annees de pelerinage
Franz Liszt
Le mal du pays from Annees de pelerinage
Le mal du pays from Annees de pelerinage
Annee de pelerinage: 1e annee: Suisse - La chapelle de Guillaume Tell
Lazar Berman
Annee de pelerinage: 1e annee: Suisse - La chapelle de Guillaume Tell
Annee de pelerinage: 1e annee: Suisse - La chapelle de Guillaume Tell
Petrarch Sonnet No 47 (Années de pèlerinage, year 2, Italy)
Lazar Berman
Petrarch Sonnet No 47 (Années de pèlerinage, year 2, Italy)
Petrarch Sonnet No 47 (Années de pèlerinage, year 2, Italy)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1984: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-25T20:35:34
25
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
