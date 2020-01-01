David PriceOrganist and Master of the Choristers at Portsmouth Cathedral
David Price
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4664029-baeb-4a5b-9988-fe05b7d0c255
David Price Biography (Wikipedia)
David John Chandler Price (born 1969) is a British choral conductor and organist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Price Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist