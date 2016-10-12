Mr Hudson and the Library were a British music group active from 2006 to 2007 and composed of Mr Hudson (vocals, guitar), Joy Joseph (steelpan, percussion, vocals), Torville Jones (piano), Robin French (aka Maps Huxley) (bass) and Wilkie Wilkinson (drums). The members hailed from Birmingham and London.

Their music has been described as a fusion of old school reggae, rock and soul.

Their first EP entitled Bread & Roses was released in October 2006. This was followed by the hit single "Too Late Too Late". The band played two songs, "Too Late Too Late" and "Brave the Cold" on Later with Jools Holland on 8 December 2006.

Their debut album, A Tale of Two Cities was released on 5 March 2007 on Mercury Records. The album crosses genres, combining Mr Hudson’s songwriting with hip hop-influenced drum patterns, folky acoustic guitar, reggae-influenced bass guitar, classical piano and West Indian steelpan. Two of the tracks from A Tale of Two Cities are covers; "On the Street Where You Live" from My Fair Lady and "Everything Happens to Me", as popularised by Frank Sinatra and Chet Baker.