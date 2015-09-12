John LevyBorn 11 April 1912. Died 20 January 2012
John Levy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1912-04-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b464909b-e539-4f30-994a-dc0b59653970
John Levy Biography (Wikipedia)
John Levy (April 11, 1912 – January 20, 2012) was an African-American jazz double-bassist and businessman.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Levy Tracks
Sort by
Laura
Erroll Garner
Laura
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyt6.jpglink
Laura
Last played on
The man I love
John Levy
The man I love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The man I love
Last played on
Desert Sands
Jimmy Jones, Stuff Smith & John Levy
Desert Sands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Desert Sands
Performer
Last played on
A Ghost of A Chance
Jimmy Jones, Stuff Smith & John Levy
A Ghost of A Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Ghost of A Chance
Performer
Last played on
John Levy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist