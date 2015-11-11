Mayo ThompsonBorn 26 February 1944
Mayo Thompson
1944-02-26
Mayo Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Mayo Thompson (born February 26, 1944 in Houston, Texas) is an American musician and visual artist best known as the leader of the avant-garde rock band Red Crayola (Krayola).
The Lesson
The Lesson
Horses
Horses
