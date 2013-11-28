Duchess SaysFormed December 2003
Duchess Says
2003-12
Duchess Says Biography (Wikipedia)
Duchess Says is a Canadian punk band from Montreal. The band describes its genre as "moog rock", and is known for its large, loud and theatrical live shows.
Duchess Says Tracks
Tenen Non Neu
Duchess Says
Tenen Non Neu
Tenen Non Neu
Main District
Duchess Says
Main District
Main District
Black Flag (Emperor Machine Remix)
Duchess Says
Black Flag (Emperor Machine Remix)
Black Flag (Emperor Machine Remix)
Ccut Up
Duchess Says
Ccut Up
Ccut Up
Black Flag
Duchess Says
Black Flag
Black Flag
I've Got The Flu
Duchess Says
I've Got The Flu
I've Got The Flu
Duchess Says Links
