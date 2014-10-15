Paul Cardall (born April 24, 1973) is an American pianist known for his original compositions and arrangements of various hymns. His music is frequently categorized as Christian, New Age, Classical, and Religious. Cardall has had six of his works peak at #1 on The Billboard charts.

Cardall's soothing, melodic style is born out of his compassion to help others endure hardship and connect to the strength of the soul. The passion he exudes during his performances is rooted in personal experience. He was born with essentially half a functioning heart, which required immediate surgery when Cardall was less than a day old. His life-threatening congenital heart disease and a series of difficult surgeries throughout his life, including a heart transplant, has given Cardall wisdom, depth and understanding that only music could express to heal hearts and minds of people all over the world.

Based in Salt Lake City, Cardall has built a loyal and ever growing audience around the world, with his reach expanding to the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Australia, Canada, and many more countries where fans listen to his music. Cardall reaches more than a million Facebook users each week and garners more than 25 million subscribers to his Pandora Radio station. On Pandora Music, he receives over 250 million spins per year and has over 42 million streams on Spotify.