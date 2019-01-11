Richie HavensBorn 21 January 1941. Died 22 April 2013
Richie Havens
1941-01-21
Richie Havens Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Pierce "Richie" Havens (January 21, 1941 – April 22, 2013) was an American singer-songwriter and guitarist. His music encompassed elements of folk, soul, and rhythm and blues. He had an intense and rhythmic guitar style (often in open tunings), played soulful covers of pop and folk songs, and opened at the 1969 Woodstock Festival.
Richie Havens Tracks
Going Back To My Roots
Going Back To My Roots
Handsome Johnny (BBC Live Recording)
Handsome Johnny (BBC Live Recording)
I Just Came Here (Radio 2 In Concert, 5 Aug 1995)
Zodiac / Freedom (Radio 2 In Concert, 5 Aug 1995)
Dear John / Good Day Sunshine - The Mean Fiddler London 1995
Here Comes The Sun / The End (Radio 2 In Concert, 5 Aug 1995)
The Times They Are A Changin' (Radio 2 In Concert, 5 Aug 1995)
Down This Long Road - The Mean Fiddler London 1995
Tupelo Honey / Just Like A Woman (Radio 2 In Concert, 5 Aug 1995)
Nobody Left To Crown - The Mean Fiddler London 1995
Here comes the sun
Here comes the sun
Dreaming As One
Dreaming As One
Just Like A Woman
Just Like A Woman
Little By Little (feat. Richie Havens)
Little By Little (feat. Richie Havens)
Maggie's Farm
Maggie's Farm
Run, Shaker Life
Run, Shaker Life
Inside Of Him
Inside Of Him
No Opportunity Necessary, No Experience Needed
Sugarplums
Sugarplums
I'm Not In Love
I'm Not In Love
Down In The Valley
Down In The Valley
High Flying Bird - (BBC Live Recording)
Things I Used To Do (BBC Live Recording)
Freedom
Freedom
Back To My Roots
Back To My Roots
C. C. Rider
C. C. Rider
Dolphins
Dolphins
