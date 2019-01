Richard Pierce "Richie" Havens (January 21, 1941 – April 22, 2013) was an American singer-songwriter and guitarist. His music encompassed elements of folk, soul, and rhythm and blues. He had an intense and rhythmic guitar style (often in open tunings), played soulful covers of pop and folk songs, and opened at the 1969 Woodstock Festival.

