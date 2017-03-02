Asprilio PacelliBorn 1580. Died 4 May 1623
Asprilio Pacelli
1580
Asprilio Pacelli Biography (Wikipedia)
Asprilio Pacelli (or Pecelli) (1570 – 4 May 1623) was an Italian Baroque composer. He was born in Vasciano near Narni in Stroncone, Province of Terni, Umbria, Italy; and died in Warsaw.
Asprilio Pacelli Tracks
Gaudent in caelis
Veni sponsa Christi
PACELLI & BBC Singers
