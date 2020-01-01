Frank JenkinsBorn 1888. Died 1945
Frank Jenkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1888
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b45d0ac4-f738-4554-8c88-9c70afd47cf6
Frank Jenkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Jenkins (1888–1945) was an American banjo and fiddle player.
He was born in 1888 in Dobson, North Carolina. Jenkins earned his living working on farms and in sawmills.
Jenkins was known for his skill as a classic 3-finger style banjo player, but he was also an accomplished fiddle player, winning prizes at many fiddle contests.
Jenkins played banjo in the band Da Costa Woltz's Southern Broadcasters in the 1920s. He later formed his own band, the Pilot Mountaineers, in which he played fiddle, his son Oscar played banjo, and Pop Stoneman played guitar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frank Jenkins Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist