Agnieszka Duczmal (born 7 January 1946 in Krotoszyn, Poland) – is a Polish conductor and founder of the Poznań Amadeus Orchestra. She has graduated from Academy of Music in Poznań. Still a student, she founded a chamber orchestra in 1968. 1971-1972 she was hired as assistant to the conductor at the Poznań Philharmonic.

The chamber orchestra conducted by her was taken over by the Polish Radio in 1977, renamed the "Amadeus Chamber Orchestra" in 1988.

She was the first female conductor to perform in La Scala.

She appeared as a guest conductor with many philharmonic orchestras.

The Amadeus Orchestra performed many tours in Poland and abroad. As soloists played among others Martha Argerich, Mischa Maisky and Henryk Szeryng. Numerous sound recordings have been made for the Polish Radio and for well-known record companies such as ASV Records, Wergo, ADDA, Canyon Classics, AMF, Europa Musica and Vienna Modern Masters.

Her programs features Mozart's works in the foreground.

Agnieszka Duczmal is married to the double bass player of the Amadeus Orchestra, Józef Jaroszewski. Her daughter, Anna Jaroszewska-Mróz, also became a conductor.