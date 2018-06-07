SANAM is an Indian pop rock band formed in 2010 and currently based in Mumbai, India known for its renditions of old classic Bollywood songs as well as original music. They are also referred to as India's One Direction because of the quick rise in popularity. The band SANAM consists of Sanam Puri (lead vocalist/composer), Samar Puri (lyricist/lead guitar/composer), Venky S or Venkat Subramaniyam (bass guitar) and Keshav Dhanraj (Drums/lead music arranger). The business manager Ben Kurian Thomas is referred to as the 5th member of the band. The band is amongst India's top 10 independent YouTube Channels, India's biggest music artist on the digital platform and the fastest growing YouTube channel in the country. They have 5 Million Subscribers and more than 800 million views on YouTube

The band was awarded the Best Music Content Creator- (National Category) at the Social Media Summit & Awards in Amravati in 2017 by AP Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and MP Kesineni Srinivas.