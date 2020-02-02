Rozlyne ClarkeBorn 9 July 1968
Rozlyne Clarke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-07-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4548cd5-780b-4229-8248-71cd1374b9c2
Rozlyne Clarke Biography (Wikipedia)
Rozlyne Clarke (born Roslyn Elisabet Howell, 9 July 1967) is an Australian make-up artist who also had a career as a musical theatre actor and dance music singer. From 1990 she was based in Europe, where she had three top 20 hits on the French Singles Chart, with "Eddy Steady Go" (No. 8, November 1990), "Gorgeous" (May 1991) and "Dancin' Is Like Makin' Love" (November). "Eddy Steady Go" also reached the top 30 on the Belgian Ultratop 50 Singes (Flemish chart). After 1997 Clarke focussed on providing make-up; she returned to Australia and works as Rozlyne Vidal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rozlyne Clarke Tracks
Sort by
Dancing is like making love (Dub 2)
Rozlyne Clarke
Dancing is like making love (Dub 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rozlyne Clarke Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist