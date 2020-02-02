Rozlyne Clarke (born Roslyn Elisabet Howell, 9 July 1967) is an Australian make-up artist who also had a career as a musical theatre actor and dance music singer. From 1990 she was based in Europe, where she had three top 20 hits on the French Singles Chart, with "Eddy Steady Go" (No. 8, November 1990), "Gorgeous" (May 1991) and "Dancin' Is Like Makin' Love" (November). "Eddy Steady Go" also reached the top 30 on the Belgian Ultratop 50 Singes (Flemish chart). After 1997 Clarke focussed on providing make-up; she returned to Australia and works as Rozlyne Vidal.