Quiver
Quiver Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sutherland Brothers (Gavin and Iain Sutherland) are a British duo, born in Scotland who originally performed folk and rock music in the early 1970s, and then from 1973 to 1978 joined with rock band Quiver to record and tour as Sutherland Brothers & Quiver. Under this combined moniker, the group recorded several albums and had a significant international hit single with the song "Arms of Mary" in 1976. In North America they are primarily known for their 1973 debut single "(I Don't Want to Love You But) You Got Me Anyway", which was not a hit in the UK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arms Of Mary
