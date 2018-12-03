David PeeblesDied 1579
David Peebles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b453aa82-1f26-44a4-b272-cde128cfcf58
David Peebles Biography (Wikipedia)
David Peebles (died 1579?) was a Scottish composer of religious music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Peebles Tracks
Sort by
Si quis diligit me (If Ye Love Me)
David Peebles
Si quis diligit me (If Ye Love Me)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gzr.jpglink
Si quis diligit me (If Ye Love Me)
Last played on
Si quis diligit me (If Ye Love Me)
David Peebles
Si quis diligit me (If Ye Love Me)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gzr.jpglink
Si quis diligit me (If Ye Love Me)
Last played on
Psalm 107
David Peebles
Psalm 107
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gzr.jpglink
Psalm 107
Last played on
Now Israel may say (Psalm 124)
David Peebles
Now Israel may say (Psalm 124)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gzr.jpglink
Now Israel may say (Psalm 124)
Last played on
Psalm 124
David Peebles
Psalm 124
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psalm 124
Last played on
Psalm 20
David Peebles
Psalm 20
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psalm 20
Last played on
Si Quis Diligit Me
David Peebles
Si Quis Diligit Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Si Quis Diligit Me
Last played on
Psalm 107
David Peebles
Psalm 107
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psalm 107
Last played on
Back to artist