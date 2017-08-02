EstampieGerman Neo-Medieval band. Formed 1985
Estampie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4534df7-18e3-4035-93a5-473b72efc19f
Estampie Biography (Wikipedia)
Estampie (after the medieval dance estampie) is a German music group, founded in 1985 by Sigrid Hausen (aka Syrah), Michael Popp and Ernst Schwindl. The band plays primarily medieval music, with some modern influences from world and minimalist music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Estampie Tracks
Sort by
A L'entrant d'Este
Blondel de Nesle
A L'entrant d'Este
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A L'entrant d'Este
Ja Nuls Homs Pris
Richard I.
Ja Nuls Homs Pris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ja Nuls Homs Pris
A Chantar
Comtessa de Diá
A Chantar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Chantar
The Faerie Round
Estampie
The Faerie Round
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Faerie Round
Performer
Last played on
Estampie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist