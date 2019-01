Estampie (after the medieval dance estampie) is a German music group, founded in 1985 by Sigrid Hausen (aka Syrah), Michael Popp and Ernst Schwindl. The band plays primarily medieval music, with some modern influences from world and minimalist music.

