Little Comets are an English indie rock trio from Jarrow and Washington, Tyne and Wear. They are described as playing "kitchen sink indie" music. In early 2009 the band were signed to Columbia Records following numerous gigs in strange locations such as lecture theatres and various modes of public transport and support from DJ Huw Stephens. After departing their major record label they released their début album, In Search of Elusive Little Comets, on 31 January 2011. The band released their second album, Life is Elsewhere, on 15 October 2012 under Dirty Hit records.

Their fourth album Worhead was released in March 2017 on the band's own label.