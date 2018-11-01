Little CometsFormed 2008
Little Comets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02hdzk0.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b44e041b-e290-4fe2-800f-84d737058a03
Little Comets Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Comets are an English indie rock trio from Jarrow and Washington, Tyne and Wear. They are described as playing "kitchen sink indie" music. In early 2009 the band were signed to Columbia Records following numerous gigs in strange locations such as lecture theatres and various modes of public transport and support from DJ Huw Stephens. After departing their major record label they released their début album, In Search of Elusive Little Comets, on 31 January 2011. The band released their second album, Life is Elsewhere, on 15 October 2012 under Dirty Hit records.
Their fourth album Worhead was released in March 2017 on the band's own label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Little Comets Performances & Interviews
- Little Comets - how to stand out in your local areahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016dv1n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016dv1n.jpg2013-03-15T17:02:00.000ZLittle Comets talk about some of their strangest gig locations. (2009)https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016dr2f
Little Comets - how to stand out in your local area
Little Comets Tracks
Sort by
M62
Little Comets
M62
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hdzlp.jpglink
M62
Last played on
One Night In October
Little Comets
One Night In October
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hdzlp.jpglink
One Night In October
Last played on
The Punk Is In The Detail
Little Comets
The Punk Is In The Detail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hdzlp.jpglink
The Punk Is In The Detail
Last played on
Common Things
Little Comets
Common Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hdzlp.jpglink
Common Things
Ex-Cathedra
Little Comets
Ex-Cathedra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hdzlp.jpglink
Ex-Cathedra
A Little Opus
Little Comets
A Little Opus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hdzlp.jpglink
A Little Opus
Jennifer
Little Comets
Jennifer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btrhp.jpglink
Jennifer
Last played on
Joanna
Little Comets
Joanna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hdzlp.jpglink
Joanna
Last played on
The Great Outdoors
Little Comets
The Great Outdoors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hdzlp.jpglink
The Great Outdoors
Last played on
The Redeemer
Little Comets
The Redeemer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hdzlp.jpglink
The Redeemer
Last played on
Louise
Little Comets
Louise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hdzlp.jpglink
Louise
Last played on
Little Comets Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist