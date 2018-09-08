Mirage80s UK disco group, produced by Nigel Wright
Mirage
Mirage Biography (Wikipedia)
Nigel Wright (born 13 June 1955, Bristol) is a record producer from England. His career as music producer, orchestrator and songwriter has scored five Number one singles, 31 Top 20 singles and a string of platinum albums with recording artists as diverse as Madonna, Shakatak, Mezzoforte, Barbra Streisand, Boyzone, Sonia, Take That, Sinitta, José Carreras, Robson & Jerome, Michael Ball, Sarah Brightman, The Texas Tenors, Cliff Richard, Connie Fisher, Paul Potts, Andy Abraham and Ray Quinn.
Wright's career in theatre and film include serving as the music producer for Andrew Lloyd Webber, in a successful partnership that had, as of May 2009, lasted more than eighteen years.
Mirage Tracks
Summer Grooves (Edit)
Mirage
Summer Grooves (Edit)
Summer Grooves (Edit)
As From Now
Mirage
As From Now
As From Now
Summer Grooves
Mirage
Summer Grooves
Summer Grooves
Jack Mix II
Mirage
Jack Mix II
Jack Mix II
