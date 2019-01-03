Toivo KuulaBorn 7 July 1883. Died 18 May 1918
Toivo Kuula
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1883-07-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b448240c-4be0-4e4b-8e5e-923d672cf909
Toivo Kuula Biography (Wikipedia)
Toivo Timoteus Kuula (7 July 1883, Vaasa – 18 May 1918, Viipuri) was a Finnish composer and conductor of the late-Romantic and early-modern periods, who emerged in the wake of Jean Sibelius, under whom he studied privately from 1906 to 1908. The core of Kuula's oeuvre are his many works for voice and orchestra, in particular the Stabat mater (1914–18; completed by Madetoja), The Sea-Bathing Maidens (1910), Son of a Slave (1910), and The Maiden and the Boyar's Son (1912). In addition he also composed two Ostrobothnian Suites for orchestra and left an unfinished symphony at the time of his death in 1918.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Toivo Kuula Tracks
Sort by
South Ostrobothnian Dances, Op.17 (excerpts)
Toivo Kuula
South Ostrobothnian Dances, Op.17 (excerpts)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
South Ostrobothnian Dances, Op.17 (excerpts)
Last played on
3 Satukuvaa (Fairy-tale pictures) for piano (Op.19)
Toivo Kuula
3 Satukuvaa (Fairy-tale pictures) for piano (Op.19)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
3 Satukuvaa (Fairy-tale pictures) for piano (Op.19)
Last played on
South Ostrobothnian Suite No.2 (Op.20)
Toivo Kuula
South Ostrobothnian Suite No.2 (Op.20)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
South Ostrobothnian Suite No.2 (Op.20)
Last played on
Festive March Op 13
Toivo Kuula
Festive March Op 13
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Festive March Op 13
Last played on
Prelude and Fugue, Op.10
Toivo Kuula
Prelude and Fugue, Op.10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue, Op.10
Last played on
Dance of the Sheep
Toivo Kuula
Dance of the Sheep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance of the Sheep
Last played on
Sorrow for cello and orchestra
Toivo Kuula
Sorrow for cello and orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sorrow for cello and orchestra
Last played on
Orjan poika [The Son of the Slave] Op.14 (1910)
Toivo Kuula
Orjan poika [The Son of the Slave] Op.14 (1910)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orjan poika [The Son of the Slave] Op.14 (1910)
Choir
Last played on
Suru (Sorrow) (Op.22 No.2) for cello and piano (orig. cello and orchestra)
Toivo Kuula
Suru (Sorrow) (Op.22 No.2) for cello and piano (orig. cello and orchestra)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suru (Sorrow) (Op.22 No.2) for cello and piano (orig. cello and orchestra)
Last played on
Prelude and Fugue for orchestra Op 10 (1909)
Toivo Kuula
Prelude and Fugue for orchestra Op 10 (1909)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prelude and Fugue for orchestra Op 10 (1909)
Last played on
South Ostrobothnian Suite No.1 (Op.9)
Toivo Kuula
South Ostrobothnian Suite No.1 (Op.9)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
South Ostrobothnian Suite No.1 (Op.9)
Last played on
Rukous (Prayer)
Toivo Kuula
Rukous (Prayer)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rukous (Prayer)
Ensemble
Last played on
Sinfonia for orchestra (Op.36) "Jupiter"
Toivo Kuula
Sinfonia for orchestra (Op.36) "Jupiter"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinfonia for orchestra (Op.36) "Jupiter"
Last played on
Chanson sans paroles for cello and orchestra (Op.22 No.1)
Toivo Kuula
Chanson sans paroles for cello and orchestra (Op.22 No.1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chanson sans paroles for cello and orchestra (Op.22 No.1)
Last played on
Toivo Kuula Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist