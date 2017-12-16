Shahin Najafi (Persian: شاهین نجفی) (born in 1980 in Bandar-e Anzali, Gilan, Iran) is an Iranian musician, singer, actor,songwriter and political activist currently residing in Germany.

Najafi's songs mostly deal with issues such as theocracy, poverty, sexism, censorship, child labor, execution, drug addiction and homophobia. In interviews, he has stated that he strives to use poetic, literary, philosophical and political elements in his music.