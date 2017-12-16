Shahin NajafiBorn 3 October 1980
Shahin Najafi
1980-10-03
Shahin Najafi Biography (Wikipedia)
Shahin Najafi (Persian: شاهین نجفی) (born in 1980 in Bandar-e Anzali, Gilan, Iran) is an Iranian musician, singer, actor,songwriter and political activist currently residing in Germany.
Najafi's songs mostly deal with issues such as theocracy, poverty, sexism, censorship, child labor, execution, drug addiction and homophobia. In interviews, he has stated that he strives to use poetic, literary, philosophical and political elements in his music.
Shahin Najafi Tracks
Period (feat. Mohsen Namjoo)
Shahin Najafi
Period (feat. Mohsen Namjoo)
Period (feat. Mohsen Namjoo)
Hazrate Naan
Shahin Najafi
Hazrate Naan
Hazrate Naan
