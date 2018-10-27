George WalkerBorn 27 June 1922. Died 23 August 2018
George Walker
1922-06-27
George Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
George Theophilus Walker (June 27, 1922 – August 23, 2018) was an American composer, pianist, and organist, who was the first African American to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Music. He received the Pulitzer for his work Lilacs in 1996.
Walker was the father of two sons, violinist and composer Gregory T.S. Walker and playwright Ian Walker.
George Walker Tracks
Lyric for Strings
Reponse; I went to heaven
Lyric for Strings (vers. for string quartet)
Lyric for Strings
Icarus in Orbit
Lilacs
Lyric for Strings
Lyric for Strings (Proms 2017)
Lilacs
Folk Songs for Orchestra: O What a Morning & Peter Ring Dem Bells
Lyric for strings
Lyric for Strings
Lyric for Strings (version for String Quartet - 1946)
