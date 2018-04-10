Mark Lambert"Red Dwarf" with Ian Hu and Diane Hunte
Mark Lambert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4450934-0729-4fca-b562-d77ec1a807e3
Mark Lambert Tracks
Sort by
Red Dwarf Theme
Ian Hu
Red Dwarf Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Dwarf Theme
Last played on
Tomorrow Belongs To Me (feat. Mark Lambert & Fred Ebb)
John Kander
Tomorrow Belongs To Me (feat. Mark Lambert & Fred Ebb)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5lm.jpglink
Tomorrow Belongs To Me (feat. Mark Lambert & Fred Ebb)
Last played on
Back to artist