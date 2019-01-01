Toni Collett (born 1 November 1972), credited professionally as Toni Collette, is an Australian actress and musician, known for her acting work on stage, television, and film, as well as a secondary career as the lead singer of the band Toni Collette & the Finish. She has received six AACTA Awards, one Primetime Emmy, one Golden Globe and one Screen Actors Guild Award, and has been nominated twice for a BAFTA and once for an Academy Award and a Tony Award.

Collette's acting career began in the early 1990s with comedic roles in films such as Spotswood (1992) and Muriel's Wedding (1994). For the latter, she earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. In 1999, she achieved international recognition as a result of her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Lynn Sear in The Sixth Sense, and a year later made her Tony Award-nominated Broadway debut with the lead role in the musical The Wild Party. In the 2000s, she received acclaim for her roles in independent features such as About a Boy (2002), for which she was nominated for a BAFTA, and Little Miss Sunshine (2006), which earned her an SAG Award as well as her second Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. Her other films include: Emma (1996), Clockwatchers (1997), Velvet Goldmine (1998), Changing Lanes, The Hours (both 2002), In Her Shoes (2005), The Night Listener (2006), Fright Night (2011), Mental, Hitchcock (both 2012), Lucky Them, Enough Said (both 2013), Tammy (2014), Miss You Already, Krampus (both 2015), Imperium (2016), xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017), and Hereditary (2018).