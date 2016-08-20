EskimoUK psytrance DJ/producer Jon Ford. Born 24 July 1985
Eskimo Biography (Wikipedia)
John Ford, (born 24 July 1985) better known by his stage name Joyryde (stylised as JOYRYDE), is an English DJ and producer, son of John Ford (also known as John Phantasm and owner of Phantasm Records).
Eskimo Tracks
Setter (feat Harry Heart and ThisIsDA)
Eskimo
Setter (feat Harry Heart and ThisIsDA)
Setter feat. Harry Heart & ThisisDA
Eskimo
Setter feat. Harry Heart & ThisisDA
