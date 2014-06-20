The Shin SekaïFrench rap band. Formed 2012
The Shin Sekaï
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b43ceff3-f348-4a87-a30a-3aa6bcdf2259
The Shin Sekaï Biography (Wikipedia)
The Shin Sekaï is a French singing / rapping fusion duo made up of Dadju (vocals) and Abou Tall (rap). The band's name means "New World" in Japanese (新世界), and was taken from a fictional territory in the popular manga series One Piece.
Shin Sekaï were signed to French independent label Wati B. They released two mixtapes in 2015 2013 and 2014 and an album Indéfini in 2016.
After break-up, Dadju released his solo album Gentleman 2.0, whereas Abou Tall is releasing his solo album DLDLVL. Dadju is the brother of rapper Maître Gims, member of the successful French rap group Sexion d'Assaut, a major act of Wati B.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Shin Sekaï Tracks
Sort by
World Cup Freestyle (France)
The Shin Sekaï
World Cup Freestyle (France)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
World Cup Freestyle (France)
Last played on
The Shin Sekaï Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist