The PharaohsUS soul/jazz/funk group. Formed 1962. Disbanded 1973
The Pharaohs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b43b5804-4151-4a24-9fbf-8655f4e9b440
The Pharaohs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pharaohs, an American soul/jazz/funk group, were formed in 1962 out of a student band, The Jazzmen, at Crane Junior College in Chicago, Illinois. This early incarnation comprised Louis Satterfield on trombone, Charles Handy on trumpet, and Don Myrick on alto saxophone. They were joined by Fred Humphrey on piano, Ernest McCarthy on bass guitar and Maurice White on drums. Satterfield, White, and Handy were studio musicians at Chess Records in Chicago.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Pharaohs Tracks
Sort by
Damballa
The Pharaohs
Damballa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Damballa
Last played on
African Roots
The Pharaohs
African Roots
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
African Roots
Last played on
Freedom Road
The Pharaohs
Freedom Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freedom Road
Last played on
Love and Happiness
The Pharaohs
Love and Happiness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love and Happiness
Last played on
Freedom Time
The Pharaohs
Freedom Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freedom Time
Last played on
The Pharaohs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist