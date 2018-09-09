Markus Hadulla
Markus Hadulla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4396efd-5be0-4504-868c-7c682507be4a
Markus Hadulla Tracks
Sort by
An den Mond, Die Tauben Post
Franz Schubert
An den Mond, Die Tauben Post
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
An den Mond, Die Tauben Post
Last played on
Arpeggione Sonata in A minor, D821
Franz Schubert
Arpeggione Sonata in A minor, D821
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Arpeggione Sonata in A minor, D821
Last played on
Lachrymae (Reflections on a song of Dowland) for viola and piano (Op.48)
Benjamin Britten
Lachrymae (Reflections on a song of Dowland) for viola and piano (Op.48)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Lachrymae (Reflections on a song of Dowland) for viola and piano (Op.48)
Last played on
Lachrymae (Reflections on "If my complaints could passions move" by Dowland)
Benjamin Britten
Lachrymae (Reflections on "If my complaints could passions move" by Dowland)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Lachrymae (Reflections on "If my complaints could passions move" by Dowland)
Last played on
Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen
Gustav Mahler
Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen
Singer
Last played on
Largo (from Xerxes)
Tianwa Yang
Largo (from Xerxes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Largo (from Xerxes)
Last played on
Sonata in A minor D.821 for arpeggione (or viola or cello) and piano 2nd and 3rd movement (feat. Markus Hadulla)
Antoine Tamestit
Sonata in A minor D.821 for arpeggione (or viola or cello) and piano 2nd and 3rd movement (feat. Markus Hadulla)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
7 Songs from Goethe's Faust Op.5
Richard Wagner
7 Songs from Goethe's Faust Op.5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
7 Songs from Goethe's Faust Op.5
Last played on
Back to artist