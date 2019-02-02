Gene McDanielsBorn 12 February 1935. Died 29 July 2011
Gene McDaniels
1935-02-12
Gene McDaniels Biography (Wikipedia)
Eugene Booker McDaniels (February 12, 1935 – July 29, 2011) was an African-American singer and songwriter. He had his greatest recording success in the early 1960s, and had continued success as a songwriter with songs including "Compared to What" and Roberta Flack's "Feel Like Makin' Love".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gene McDaniels Tracks
Hang On
Hang On
Walk With A Winner
Walk With A Winner
Hang On (Just A Little bit Longer)
Chip Chip
Chip Chip
Cherrystones
Cherrystones
Jagger The Dagger
Jagger The Dagger
One Hundred Pounds Of Clay
One Hundred Pounds Of Clay
Sweet Lover No More
Sweet Lover No More
Point Of No Return
Tower Of Strength
Tower Of Strength
Another Tear Falls
Another Tear Falls
You Can Have Her
You Can Have Her
The Puzzle
The Puzzle
The Old Country
The Old Country
The Parasite (For Buffy)
