The Flying Burrito BrothersFormed 1968. Disbanded 2000
The Flying Burrito Brothers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjws.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4375768-3c8b-46e7-b578-c920ccfe725f
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flying Burrito Brothers are a seminal American country rock band, best known for their influential 1969 debut album, The Gilded Palace of Sin. Although the group is perhaps best known for its connection to band founders Gram Parsons and Chris Hillman (formerly of the Byrds), the group underwent many personnel changes and has existed in various incarnations. A lineup with no original members (and derived from the 2000s-era Burrito Deluxe) currently performs as The Burrito Brothers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Dark End Of The Street
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Dark End Of The Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
Dark End Of The Street
Last played on
Sin City
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Sin City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
Sin City
Last played on
Hot Burrito #1
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Hot Burrito #1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
Hot Burrito #1
Last played on
White Line Fever
The Flying Burrito Brothers
White Line Fever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
White Line Fever
Last played on
Wild Horses
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Wild Horses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
Wild Horses
Last played on
Christine's Tune
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Christine's Tune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
Christine's Tune
Last played on
Do Right Woman, Do Right Man
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Do Right Woman, Do Right Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
Do Right Woman, Do Right Man
Last played on
Do You Know How It Feels?
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Do You Know How It Feels?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
Do You Know How It Feels?
Last played on
To Love Somebody
The Flying Burrito Brothers
To Love Somebody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
To Love Somebody
Last played on
Wheels
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Wheels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
Wheels
Last played on
Hot Burrito # 2
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Hot Burrito # 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
Hot Burrito # 2
Last played on
Six Days On The Road
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Six Days On The Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
Six Days On The Road
Last played on
Do Right Woman
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Do Right Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
Do Right Woman
Last played on
Pick me up on your way down
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Pick me up on your way down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
Pick me up on your way down
Last played on
Four Days Of Rain
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Four Days Of Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
Four Days Of Rain
Last played on
Sing Me Back Home
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Sing Me Back Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
Sing Me Back Home
Last played on
High Fashion Queen
The Flying Burrito Brothers
High Fashion Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
High Fashion Queen
Last played on
The Train Song
The Flying Burrito Brothers
The Train Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
The Train Song
Last played on
Dark End Of The Street
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Dark End Of The Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
Dark End Of The Street
Last played on
GREEN GREEN GRASS OF HOME
The Flying Burrito Brothers
GREEN GREEN GRASS OF HOME
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjws.jpglink
GREEN GREEN GRASS OF HOME
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist