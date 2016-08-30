Quakers are a supergroup consisting of three producers; Fuzzface (Geoff Barrow), 7-Stu-7 and Katalyst. Their debut album, Quakers, was released in March 2012 and features a host of guest rappers, many of whom the band discovered using MySpace. The group is signed to the Stones Throw Records label.

The Quakers album has met with some favourable reviews, scoring 91/100 on OkayPlayer. The album has been listed as number 41 in Amazon UK’s top 100 albums of 2012, while iTunes UK named it Best New Hip Hop Album Of The Year and Best New Hip Hop Artist 2012. It also made Gilles Peterson's BBC Radio Best of 2012.

Quakers music first appeared in Banksy’s 2011 film Exit Through The Gift Shop.

Work has begun on a second album.

The group has no known affiliation with the Religious Society of Friends, also known as Quakers.